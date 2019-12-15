Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of tonight's ROH Final Battle Fallout from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Live coverage will begin at 6 PM EST on FITE TV and HonorClub. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.
??#FinalBattleFallout TONIGHT??— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 15, 2019
Meet & Greets: 4:30pm
Pre-Show: 5:30pm
Bell Time: 6:00pm
Talent signing:
PCO
Marty Scurll
Flip Gordon
Matt Taven
Shane Taylor
Dalton Castle
Kenny King
The Allure
Sumie Sakai
*Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman (FREE with childr'n's book donation) pic.twitter.com/T0r5rAMMpH
Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham
Bateman vs. "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams
Flip Gordon vs. Rey Horus
Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb vs. Villian Enterprises (Marty Scurll & PCO)
Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy
Mark Haskins vs. Hallowicked
Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!