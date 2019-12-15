Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of tonight's ROH Final Battle Fallout from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Live coverage will begin at 6 PM EST on FITE TV and HonorClub. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

??#FinalBattleFallout TONIGHT??

Meet & Greets: 4:30pm

Pre-Show: 5:30pm

Bell Time: 6:00pm



Talent signing:



PCO

Marty Scurll

Flip Gordon

Matt Taven

Shane Taylor

Dalton Castle

Kenny King

The Allure

Sumie Sakai



*Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman (FREE with childr'n's book donation)

Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

Bateman vs. "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams

Flip Gordon vs. Rey Horus

Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb vs. Villian Enterprises (Marty Scurll & PCO)

Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy

Mark Haskins vs. Hallowicked

To view ROH's Final Battle results, click here



Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!