- WWE just posted this video of Sheamus teaching NASCAR drivers how to trash talk like WWE Superstars. The video features The Celtic Warrior talking with former WWE 24/7 Champion Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., and more.
- As noted, WWE granted the releases of 4 Superstars on Sunday - Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension. WWE has confirmed that all four talents have 90-day non-compete clauses, according to F4Wonline.com. Those non-compete clauses will expire on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
- Triple H took to Twitter today to reveal the new logo for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event, which takes place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania 36 Weekend. He also revealed new NXT Road Trip live event dates for Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Riverside.
Tickets for these NXT Road Trip events, plus the Takeover, RAW, SmackDown, and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 36 Weekend will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. The pre-sale password is TWEETS.
Below is Triple H's full tweet along with WWE's announcement on the dates:
NXT Live comes to Phoenix, Las Vegas and California this February
NXT is hitting the road again in February 2020 with a swing through Arizona, Nevada and California.
The tour kicks off on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix and continues Saturday, Feb. 8 in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater. NXT's trip concludes on Sunday, Feb. 9 in Riverside, Calif., at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium.
Don't miss out on seeing your favorite NXT Superstars live and in person, including The Undisputed ERA – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish – NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Finn Bálor, Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Keith Lee, Bianca Belair and more!.
Tickets for all three events will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting this Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. PST.
*Talent listed and depicted are subject to change.
This February, @WWENXT heads out west for an #NXTRoadTrip in:#NXTPhoenix 2/7#NXTLasVegas 2/8#NXTRiverside 2/9— Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019
...and then TAKES OVER @WrestleMania weekend in Tampa. #NXTTakeOver: Tampa is LIVE Saturday, April 4, 2020. Tickets on sale THIS Friday. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/n91V2TZBGk