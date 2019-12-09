- WWE just posted this video of Sheamus teaching NASCAR drivers how to trash talk like WWE Superstars. The video features The Celtic Warrior talking with former WWE 24/7 Champion Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., and more.

- As noted, WWE granted the releases of 4 Superstars on Sunday - Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension. WWE has confirmed that all four talents have 90-day non-compete clauses, according to F4Wonline.com. Those non-compete clauses will expire on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to reveal the new logo for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event, which takes place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania 36 Weekend. He also revealed new NXT Road Trip live event dates for Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Riverside.

Tickets for these NXT Road Trip events, plus the Takeover, RAW, SmackDown, and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 36 Weekend will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. The pre-sale password is TWEETS.

Below is Triple H's full tweet along with WWE's announcement on the dates: