As noted, WWE announced on Sunday that four Superstars have been granted their releases - Luke Harper, Sin Cara, plus Konnor & Viktor of The Ascension.

Erick Rowan took to Instagram today and commented on three of his friends leaving the company - Konnor, Viktor and Harper.

"Three of the best friends I've made in the business. Extremely talented and genuinely good dudes. Going back to FCW, It's been an honor to be around you boys. Can't wait to see what's next for all of you! @wwe_viktor @thislukeharper @konnor_ascension_wwe," Rowan wrote.

Rowan previously held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with Harper.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE departures. You can see Rowan's full IG post below: