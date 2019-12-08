As reported today, WWE stars Luke Harper, The Ascension, and Sin Cara have all been released from WWE. Since the news, several WWE stars commented on it on social media.

Zack Ryder posted photos and wrote, "Gonna miss these brothers. @SinCaraWWE @LukeHarperWWE @KonnorWWE @ViktorRiseWWE."

Rusev tweeted, "Salute to one of the Best @LukeHarperWWE." He was also asked why doesn't he join Harper, which he replied, "Because that's not how you spell WHY."

After the announcement, Viktor from The Ascension shared the freedom Braveheart GIF.

Below you can read their tweets: