As noted earlier, via John Pollock of POST Wresting, Vince McMahon and Triple H reportedly missed last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view. There was no word on why they missed the show, but they did check in with the officials running the show. They both have missed a few shows here and there this year, mainly due to their duties with the XFL and WWE NXT.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman led the red brand side of things, including Women's TLC main event, while Bruce Prichard was in charge of the SmackDown matches. Vince and Triple H sat in on the production meeting via conference call, and the show was put together the way Vince wanted it, but they were not in Minneapolis yesterday.

It was also noted that it's "pretty much universally agreed" that last night's pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis was handled poorly, apparently in regards to the injury to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane. There's a feeling that a doctor should have been sent out during the main event, with the power to stop the match if needed, or they could have gone right to the finish, or taken Sane to the back with Asuka left to work a Handicap Match, when it was apparent that Sane was knocked out. Meltzer noted that the main issue with a direction change like that was that they weren't doing a title change and Asuka defeating both Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch by herself would have required many changes in plans.

As noted this evening, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, Sane is reportedly not cleared to wrestle right now. There's no official word on if she suffered a concussion, but she was telling people that she's alright. You can find out latest update on Sane, along with shots from the match along with comments from Sane, Asuka, Flair and Lynch, by clicking here.

Stay tuned for updates on Sane, and if Vince or Triple H are working tonight's live RAW and RAW tapings.