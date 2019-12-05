WWE TLC is a week away from this Sunday. Despite the pay-per-view being just around the corner, no matches have been officially announced on television for the show.

Vince McMahon reportedly now feels that these shows are more about network sign-ups and not pay-per-view buys, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The patterns of WWE Network sign-ups reportedly show that subscriptions are the biggest on the last day of the show, so there is no need to announce matches far in advance.

As previously reported, WWE recently sent out advertising promoting Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane & Asuka in the first-ever Women's TLC Tag Team match for the show, as well as Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a TLC match. The Observer noted that those three matches are still scheduled for the show.

On television, WWE has been building a rematch between WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. Meltzer noted that it is currently scheduled to be the main event of the show, however Bryan is heavily involved in the angle, and there is a chance that the match will be held off until later to tell a longer story. If that is the case, Wyatt will face The Miz instead.

WWE has also been building an Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy match, which is scheduled for the show. Another match planned for the event is RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defending their titles against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

Matches that are tentatively scheduled to take place but may be changed include The New Day defending the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

WWE TLC takes place on Sunday, December 15th from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE TLC.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.