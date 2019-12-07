As reported on Friday, MLW has released Teddy Hart. According to PWInsider, Teddy Hart actually requested his release several times, starting late November.

According to Hart's comments made on his YouTube channel, he felt disrespected by MLW because they didn't back him up after allegations of his ex-girlfriend missing in the Fall of 2016 and police in Canada were actively pursuing a missing persons case in her disappearance.

Since September, MLW's issues with Teddy Hart began after he didn't appear for scheduled pre-tapes in Dallas. He upset Tom Prichard, who was in charge of producing the Best of Three Falls match against Dynasty at MLW War Chamber. The match upset him because Hart was getting most of the shine in the first fall.

Hart then skipped out on an MLW and THE CRASH combined show in Mexico, which caused problems because he was a big part of advertising for the event.

In November in Orlando, he didn't show up for pre-tapes again. A match with Myron Reed was supposed to happen and with him not showing, it almost caused MLW TV to nearly go off the air because they were taping live to tape.

There were also issues with Teddy Hart being in the crowd during an NXT event, where some thought it was disrespectful because at the time he was holding an MLW championship.

An MLW source told PWInsider, "We felt Teddy was being not only disrespectful to us but to AEW and NXT and their locker rooms. If he had just been in the back, it's a non-issue. He was taking away from the talent in the ring with the antics too."