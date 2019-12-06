Major League Wrestling has let go one of the more controversial figures in wrestling. In a one-line statement, the company announced that they have released Teddy Hart.

"Major League Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Teddy Hart," the statement read.

The former MLW World Middleweight and Tag Team Champion started with the company in 2004 and was a part of the relaunch in 2017. His last bout with the promotion was on November 9 when he lost the Middleweight Title.

While he hasn't been wrestling for MLW for a while, Hart has been releasing YouTube videos with His girlfriend Maria Manic, documenting their lives on the road.

Hart recently attended an NXT event, where he sat with his cat in the crowd.