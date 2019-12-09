As noted, WWE announced today that Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall) will be the headliners for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Batista took to Twitter today and revealed that he has requested Fit Finlay to be his Hall of Fame inductor.

The Animal revealed the request when responding to a tweet on who should induct him, mentioning names like Triple H, Randy Orton, plus WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and D-Von Dudley.

He wrote, "I owe a lot to all those names mentioned and many more but for personal reasons I've personally requested that @ringfox1 induct me into the #WWEHOF ... I'm sure that anyone who knows Fit Finlay will not question my request."

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

Click here to read a recent congratulatory tweet from Triple H to Batista, and comments from The Animal.

You can see Batista's full tweet below: