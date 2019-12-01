- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas by artist Rob Schamberger. His newest piece pays homage to WWE's Four Horsewomen and their place in WWE today.

- At WWE Starrcade, the Kabuki Warriors defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Hours after the match, Bayley went on Twitter to warn Kairi Sane that she and Banks want a rematch.

Bayley tweeted, "You're done for Kairi. We want a match with Kabuki Warriors."

- As noted at WWE Starrcade one of the matches that didn't air on the network was Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage. Wyatt ended up winning the match and retaining the Universal title.

Below is a photo from the match that WWE posted on Instagram: