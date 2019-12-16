Current WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, has tweeted out some words of support to one of her opponents from last night's WWE TLC 2019 pay-per-view, Kairi Sane.

As seen below, Lynch wrote, "Kairi Sane, you truly are a warrior."

We previously noted how the belief is that Sane suffered a concussion during last night's main event TLC match after being checked on by the WWE medical team backstage. The original report from F4Wonline.com noted how Sane started moving abnormally at a certain point in the match, and how she didn't receive a spear from Flair properly on the outside of the ring, which could be a sign that she was already out on her feet by then.

It was speculated that Sane may have suffered the injury when she was hit on the head as Flair and Lynch were throwing monitors around at ringside. Whatever the cause, an official diagnosis will not be available until this afternoon at RAW.

WWE has not announced any injuries from TLC and Sane has yet to comment on the incident.

You can see the full tweet below:

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019

Marc Middleton contributed to this article.