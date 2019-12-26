Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 153,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's 95,000 viewers, and is the second-best viewership since the show officially premiered in its normal timeslot in early November. The November 19 episode drew 180,000 viewers.

This week's episode aired on Christmas Eve and featured the 2019 WWE Year-End Awards. Maria Menounos and actor Paul Walter Houser were the special guests. Ember Moon returned as an analyst this week, but CM Punk had another week off.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, in line with last week's episode. The show ranked #124 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show did not make the Cable Top 150, but the week before it placed #128.

Below is our 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

November 5 Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

November 12 Episode: 100,000 viewers

November 19 Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

November 26 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 3 Episode: 138,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating

December 10 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating

December 17 Episode: 95,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 24 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating (Christmas Eve episode)

December 31 Episode: