AEW announced Big Swole will face Emi Sakura on this week's AEW Dynamite. Wednesday's show will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Big Swole has been very active on AEW Dark while Emi Sakura (currently #3 in the rankings) is looking to work her way back up to the top. Sakura lost to AEW Women's World Champion Riho at last month's Full Gear PPV.

Below is the updated card for next week's show:

* Cody and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz (Street Fight)

* Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura