It looks like "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will not be defending his WWE Universal Title at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view.

WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that The Miz vs. Wyatt will take place at TLC. It was indicated that this will be a non-title match. It also appears as if Wyatt will be wrestling himself, and not The Fiend, as seen below.

It was originally believed that Daniel Bryan may challenge Wyatt at TLC, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier today that WWE may hold off on Bryan vs. Wyatt to let the storyline play out, and do Miz vs. Wyatt at the pay-per-view instead. It looks like that is the direction that they are going in.

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place on December 15 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated announced card:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz