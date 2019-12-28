As noted earlier, Daniel Bryan was announced as The Fiend's Royal Rumble opponent after he won a Triple Threat Match on yesterday's episode of SmackDown.

Since the news, the WWE Universal champion went on Instagram to write a lengthy Instagram post about his past with Daniel Bryan.

In the post, Bray Wyatt called Daniel Bryan one of the greatest of all time. While he gave him a compliment, he also told Daniel that it's not his time to be synonymous with the industry.

Bray ended his post by saying that this war is worth dying for and the choice wasn't his to make.

His full Instagram post: "In 2014 I had one of my favorite bouts of my career against Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble. Bryan was red hot, it was his time. He went on to main event WrestleMania and become the champ. Deservedly so, Bryan is without a doubt the best I've ever been in the ring with. Fast forward to 2020...... The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble. Bryan is like myself in the fact that no one said, 'This is a guy we should build our companies future around!', the first time we walked in the door. WE had to scratch and claw, outwork, out talk, out perform everyone on the pedestal in front of us. Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest of all time. But this is not his time, it's mine. This is when my name becomes synonymous with the industry I have given my life to. I want to thank you Bryan for the blood we've spilled together over the years. But understand, for me, this is my war worth dying for. The choice isn't mine to make. Good luck."