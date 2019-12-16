WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt took to Twitter after Sunday's TLC pay-per-view and sent a message to Daniel Bryan. He also issued a warning on behalf of The Fiend.

As noted before at this link, Bryan returned at WWE TLC with a clean-shaven look after "sweater version" Wyatt won his singles match over The Miz. The Fiend appeared on the big screen after the match and watched the ring as Wyatt went to use the large mallet on The Miz. Bryan returned under a hood and took Wyatt out, then revealed his new look. Wyatt called Bryan a bully and also gave props to The Miz.

He wrote, "Dear Daniel Bryan, Nobody likes a bully. I was SOOOO excited to see you! [disappointed face emoji] PS: The Miz is tough. PPS: HE's coming for you all [skull and crossbones emoji x 3]"

Wyatt tweeted another post-script and said he was looking jacked at TLC. "PPPS: Bray looked jacked. Pass it on," he wrote.

This was Bryan's first appearance since The Fiend pulled him under the ring a few weeks back on SmackDown, yanking his hair out. It's believed that Bryan vs. The Fiend will take place at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26 in Houston.

For those who missed the show, above is video from Wyatt's entrance and below is a clip from the match.

You can also see Wyatt's post-TLC tweets below:

