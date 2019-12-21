- Above is a new promo for Monday's RAW main event between Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. The title will be on the line. You can click here for full spoilers on Monday's episode.

- A new episode of "Table For 3" will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air, according to WWENetworkNews. The episode will feature WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and The Godfather, along with current Impact Wrestling producer D'Lo Brown. The theme will be the Nation of Domination. Henry and The Godfather spoke with another NOD member several years ago on "Table For 3" - WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

Below is the synopsis for Monday's episode:

"Dinner of Domination: D-Lo Brown, The Godfather and Mark Henry recall good times with Faarooq and The Rock and the lasting influence of The Nation of Domination."

- Carmella and Sonya Deville both received pyro for their singles match on last night's WWE SmackDown, which Carmella won. Carmella noted on Twitter that this was the first time she's had pyro for her entrance.

She tweeted, "Zayummmm... ya girl has never had pyro before.. I was cheesing hardcore. [smiling face emoji] [hugging face emoji]"

