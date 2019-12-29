- Above are five WWE Superstars you didn't know appeared in NXT. The group included: Sheamus, Mickie James, Too Cool, Rob Van Dam, and James Storm.

- WWE put together a gallery of every championship victory that took place in 2019. This included Becky Lynch winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt claiming the WWE Universal Title.

Here's EVERY championship victory of 2019!



Which was YOUR favorite? ??https://t.co/V4L5FeAFZE — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2019

- As noted, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the US Championship at this week's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden. After his win, he received congratulations from his girlfriend, Charlotte. On Twitter, she wrote, "Champ!"