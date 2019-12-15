AEW World Champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter during tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view and accused The Miz of being a thief.

A fan tweeted about how it looked as if The Miz stole his jacket from Jericho. Jericho responded and said that's not the only thing The A-Lister has ripped off.

Jericho wrote, "He stole everything else, so whatevs..."

Tonight's TLC pay-per-view saw The Miz lose to WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. You can click here to see what happened with Daniel Bryan in the post-match angle.

The Miz has not responded to Jericho's tweet as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. This is likely Jericho just messing around as the two have been friends for years.

You can see related tweets below:

He stole everything else, so whatevs... https://t.co/esgbTvrELP — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 16, 2019

"Tonight I am not 'THE MIZ'"



and yet you still had the idea of putting on this jacket pic.twitter.com/WMWdq2BNwF — Tape Claus (@tapemachines) December 16, 2019

Is it just me or does the Miz's jacket have more rivets on it than usual? #WWETLC — Danni Death Machine (@danninolan) December 16, 2019

Miz came to the ring in a bootleg Chris Jericho jacket — corey pemberton (@corey6989) December 16, 2019