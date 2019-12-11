CM Punk returned to this week's WWE Backstage (recap here) and spoke about how he would book Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley's current WWE storyline.

"They have a match, they have a blow off," Punk began. "I don't think Rusev wants to be involved with Lana anymore on-screen. So, Lana and Bobby go off and do their thing, but Lana grinds on the nerves, Bobby is sick of her. He leaves Lana too, they have another divorce. She gets another tag team to go after Bobby and Rusev, who have become best friends because they have the familiar: the ex-wife.

"This new tag team with Lana in tow go after them. What they do at WrestleMania, they put Lana in a shark cage because by WrestleMania the new tag team is already so sick of Lana that the loser of the match gets what's in the shark cage.

"We can continue it past WrestleMania!" Punk continued. "I don't know if we're still doing shows in Saudi Arabia, but Lana in Saudi Arabia, I've got ideas for that too, come at me after the show!"

Afterwards on Twitter, Punk tweeted out, "Loser keeps @LanaWWE match. Just booked you through mania, chica. You're welcome. @RusevBUL #WWEBackstage"

This past Monday, Rusev and Lana had a divorce segment in the ring, which ended with Rusev putting Lashley through a table. Rusev will face Lashley at this Sunday's WWE TLC in a Tables Match. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE TLC this Sunday.