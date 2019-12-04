AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will take on Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite in two weeks. Jericho said he had to have one more match before the year was up, but he was able to pick his opponent. Jurassic Express came out to the ring and it was Jungle Boy who wanted Jericho.

Jungle Boy ended up breaking his silence, saying he could hang with Jericho and would "kick his ass." The challenger then slapped Jericho in the face, which you can see in the video below.

Cody Rhodes is looking for some revenge on The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny) after last week's attack for the debuting tag team.

Tonight, Cody told the group he wanted a tag match, and they could even pick his partner. Later in the show it was announced that next week it will be Cody and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

Also next week, it will be Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks in a Street Fight. On tonight's show, Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks defeated Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara with Guevara taking the pin.