AEW Control Center video with Dasha Gonzalez and Tony Schiavone.

- AEW announced this week that they will make their Dynamite debut in Atlanta, Georgia on February 19 from the State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

As seen below, AEW released a promo for the event with comments from Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Rhodes talked about the importance of the event and said he's looking at this booking as a challenge.

Cody discussed the history of pro wrestling in the South and name-dropped some of the greats from Georgia, including Ray Traylor, Ron Simmons, Arn Anderson, and The Armstrongs. He continued, "Which is why when AEW became official, what I'm about to tell you became inevitable. That we had to come to the state of Georgia, that we had to come to the city of Atlanta. When you think about The Omni, you think about The Philips Arena... If you're gonna do it, do it big. Which is why February 19th, AEW will present Dynamite from the State Farm Arena.

"I look at this as a challenge, for all those who continue to say that the AEW fanbase isn't what you think it is, that it's not as big, that pro wrestling fans aren't out there anymore. Let's take this opportunity to prove them wrong."