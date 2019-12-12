As noted earlier at this link, there was a lot of talk about the weak crowd at last night's AEW Dynamite show from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes responded to a tweet on the attendance today and claimed that they were at "80% utilization" with more than 4,500 fans in attendance, and "well above market."

"We had over 4500 folks at 80% utilization. Well above market. Vibrant crowd throughout. We will definitely be back," Cody wrote.

For clarification, the Curtis Culwell Center has a capacity of 6,860 seats, depending on the type of event.

You can see Cody's tweet and the photo he responded to below:

This is EMBARRASSING! The AEW brass cannot be happy about this. And we're in the honeymoon stage. AEW fanboys, start worrying. 15 minutes are just about up. @TonyKhan @CodyRhodes @The_MJF https://t.co/FllBTR47sc — Wrestling "Jacksonville Dixie" Junkie (@wwe_wwf_Junkie) December 12, 2019