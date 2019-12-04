Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Before the show got going, Scorpio Sky defeated Jimmy Havoc and Peter Avalon in a triple threat dark match. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy are next week's AEW Dark guest commentators.

It was announced Kenny Omega will take on Kip Sabian after the show.

We'll have post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.

