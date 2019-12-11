Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Before the show got started AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) defeated Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy). Vickie Guerrero was out to do guest commentary for next week's AEW Dark.

Bea Priestley vs. Kris Statlander, along with The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. PAC & TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) was also announced for next week's AEW Dark.

We'll have post-Dynamite dark matches results later tonight.

