Earlier today, AEW announced two new matches for tonight's AEW Dynamite. First up is Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears. Omega defeated Sabian on this week's AEW Dark.

The second match is Luchasaurus taking on Sammy Guevara with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on commentary. Jericho will also react to Jungle Boy's accepting his challenge, the two will meet next week in a non-title match.

For next week's AEW Dark, Bea Priestley faces Kris Statlander.

Below is the updated lineup for tonight's show from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. We'll have live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET.

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz (Street Fight)

* Cody and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

* Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura

* MJF to address Cody's challenge

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears

* Luchasaurus vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho reacts to Jungle Boy accepting his challenge.