The Dash Wilder injury situation might not be as bad as originally believed after he missed Thursday's WWE live event in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As noted, Scott Dawson teamed with Curtis Axel at the live event, in a Triple Threat with Lucha House Party and the winners, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. The Revival announced before the match that Wilder's "jingle bells" were hurt, and that he wouldn't be competing, and would be replaced by Axel. Wilder watched the match from ringside in street clothes. Dash also mentioned that he would recover and be back.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that Dash was held off the live event due to precautionary reasons, and was expected to be medically cleared to compete at tonight's SmackDown TV episode from Detroit.

There's no word yet on exactly what led to WWE officials keeping Wilder out of the ring as a precautionary measure, but he hasn't worked since last Friday's SmackDown as The Revival lost the Miracle on 34th Street Fight to Heavy Machinery.

