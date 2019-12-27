It looks like Dash Wilder of The Revival might be suffering from an injury.

Last night's WWE live event in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Scott Dawson team with Curtis Axel for a Triple Threat with Lucha House Party and the winners, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Dawson noted before the match that Dash Wilder was unable to compete. Dawson joked that Wilder's "jingle bells" were hurt, and Dash said he would be back soon after recovering.

Dash did appear at ringside during the Triple Threat, wearing street clothes, but he did not get physical.

There's no word yet on what kind of injury Dash is suffering from, or when he will be back in action. The Revival lost a Miracle on 34th Street Fight to Heavy Machinery on last Friday's SmackDown episode.

Stay tuned for updates on Dash's status.