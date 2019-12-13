Dragon Lee (aka Ryu Lee) won ROH World TV Championship against Shane Taylor at tonight's ROH Final Battle. Lee hit a big running knee to take out Taylor and get the pinfall victory. This is Lee's first time winning the title. Taylor won it in May.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
@dragonlee95 coming in at full speed!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/R9FczyNrCo— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
Double stomp on the apron!??@dragonlee95 #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/kiERU2Xdnr— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
NEW CHAMPION!!!!!!!??@dragonlee95 just pinned Shane Taylor!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/p4yilt6pNC— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
@dragonlee95 is the NEW @ringofhonor TV champ!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/M7yDHIdWth— Javier DraVen????? (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019