- Above is the latest WWE Playlist video, featuring moments of Christmas Chaos and Season's Beatings from over the years.

- WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno turns 40 years old today while Paige's dad, UK veteran Ricky Knight, turns 66.

- As noted at this link, last night's WWE RAW saw R-Truth begin his 25th WWE 24/7 Title reign after a chase through New York City that also saw Santa Claus and Akira Tozawa hold the title.

Drew Gulak took to Twitter after the last title change of the night and apparently mocked Truth's latest run with the 24/7 Title.

"Congratulations on your title victory, @RonKillings. Your win brings legitimacy and credibility to the 24/7 Championship! #RAWChristmas," Gulak wrote.

You can see Gulak's full tweet below, which was re-tweeted by Truth: