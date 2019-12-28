Lucha Azteca AAA shared today that fans picked Kenny Omega vs. Fenix as Lucha Libre AAA's best match of the year.

The match happened on October 19th at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII. It ended with Kenny Omega defeating Fenix and winning the AAA Mega Championship.

Omega responded to the news about fans picking the match as the best of the year.

He tweeted, "Still the Best Bout Machine no matter the country. Fenix, however, might just simply be the best, period. Thank you, AAA. Thank you, fans. Rematch?"

El público conocedor, reconoció la lucha de Fénix y Kenny Omega como la mejor contienda del año.



