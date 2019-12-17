During tonight's episode of NWA Powerrr, Hard Times. was revealed to be the name for NWA's January PPV.

As noted before the PPV will be on January 24, 2020, and the NWA TV title will be back.

Below are NWA's tweets:

HARD TIMES is coming on January 24th!



See the return of The NWA TV Title and the crowning of a new champion on @FiteTV.



Tickets on sale this Friday!https://t.co/NikePbW096 pic.twitter.com/z40cbv0lNQ — NWA (@nwa) December 17, 2019