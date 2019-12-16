- McKenzie Mitchell recaps last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view in this new video.

- Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper turns 40 years old today. Harper was granted his WWE release back on Sunday, December 8 and is under a non-compete clause until March 8, 2020.

- As noted last night at this link, there was a lot of Twitter talk about a possible match between The Revival and WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat after a confrontation between Booker T and The Revival on the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show.

Stevie Ray took to Twitter last night and responded to the call-out by Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Ray wrote, "Hey @Scottdawsonwwe @dashwilderwwe If The Revival wants some, it's very easy for you to get some because Harlem Heat is not hard to find! #HarlemHeat #TheRevival #WWE"

Dawson fired back today and wrote, "Stevie. This ain't '97 bruh. Don't get dealt with. #FTR"

Dash also responded and wrote, "You know where to find us. Sucka."

There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for a Revival vs. Harlem Heat match, but stay tuned for updates. You can see the related tweets below: