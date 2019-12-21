- Above is the latest vlog from Lana's personal YouTube channel, revealing what she carries in her bags when she's on the road for WWE events. WWE announced this week that the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley will air live on the December 30 RAW episode from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

- As noted, the final two episodes of WWE 205 Live for 2019 are "Best Of" shows on the WWE Network. Hosted by Aiden English and Tom Phillips, the shows will take a look at the top 8 matches of the year. Friday's episode featured the first 4 matches, and next Friday's episode will finish the countdown with the final 4 matches. The following 4 matches were shown on this week's 205 Live episode:

* Buddy Murphy's title defense over Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami at Royal Rumble

* Buddy Murphy's title defense over Akira Tozawa at Elimination Chamber

* Tony Nese's title win over Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35

* Akira Tozawa's No DQ win over Mike Kanellis from May 7

- As noted earlier this week, WWE announced a storyline injury update on Humberto Carrillo following the attack from Andrade at the end of Monday's Gauntlet Match on RAW, which was to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, but ended with no clear winner. It was noted that Carrillo was treated at a local medical facility following RAW, and then allowed to fly home. He was set to have a follow-up evaluation on Thursday morning, according to the report.

Carrillo took to Twitter today and said his neck is still sore, but he's feeling better.

He wrote, "Feeling better after last week on #MondayNightRaw still a little sore from the neck! But getting better [person raising both hands in celebration emoji] [thumbs up emoji] thank you for your support"

Carrillo did not work Monday's RAW tapings for Christmas Week, so it looks like he will have at least one week off TV to sell the attack. We have full spoilers for Monday's RAW at this link.

