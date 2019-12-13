Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes at tonight's ROH Final Battle. This is Lethal and Gresham's first time winning the titles. Lethal got a handful of tights during a roll-up for the victory. The Briscoes won the titles back in July.
