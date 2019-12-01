- Above is a clip from WWE 24: Trish Stratus as she mentally prepared for her farewell match against Charlotte at SummerSlam.

- As noted, Cain Velasquez appeared at last night's WWE live event in Mexico City where he and Humberto Carrillo defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. In the video below, the former UFC Champion commented about performing in front of the fans there.

"For me, it's always a blessing to come here to Mexico—whether I'm competing or just doing whatever," Velasquez said. "I think the people and the fans here are the best, the most die-hard fans I've had from my MMA career and now my WWE career. To come here and perform in front of them, which I've done a couple times, I always feel great coming here and doing that for the fans who have always been behind me since day one."

.@cainmma talks about having the opportunity to be a part of #WWEMexicoCity! pic.twitter.com/mRWH8NAJ2h — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2019

- JBL received a random "Ok Boomer" response from one of his tweets, which got a reaction out of the former WWE Superstar. For those unaware, the phrase is usually a dismissive retort often used to disregard/mock "Baby Boomers" and those who are perceived as old-fashioned or out-of-touch.

"Safe to say most anyone who responds 'ok boomer' has never paid a mortgage and lives with mommy," JBL responded. "Tell mom hi, now put down your phone and go outside and play."