WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt revealed his new "The Fiend" themed title on this past Friday's SmackDown featuring his face in the middle with "HURT" and "HEAL" on the title.

WWE is currently selling the custom handcrafted title belt was produced and individually numbered by Tom Savini Studios, which has worked on most of The Fiend's creative items, and the Firefly Fun House segments. The title belt is being produced in a limited run on WWE Shop and is selling for $6,499.99.

It was unknown how WWE was going to utilize the title, but at last night's WWE live event in Mexico City, Wyatt wore the title around his face during his entrance, like he had done previously with the original Universal Title, as seen in the video below. Wyatt defeated Rey Mysterio in a steel cage match to retain the title.

Cain Velasquez also teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a winning effort against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Below are the full results:

* Randy Orton defeated Ricochet (Pinfall)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Charlotte & Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks & Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (Pinfall)

* Aleister Black defeated Andrade (Pinfall)

* Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev (Count-Out)

* Cain Velasquez and Humberto Carrillo defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) (Pinfall)

* Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin (Street Fight) (Pinfall)

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (2-on-1 Match) (Pinfall)

* Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins (DQ)

* WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Rey Mysterio (Steel Cage Match) (Escaped The Cage)

Bray Wyatt retiene su título, como era evidente. #wwemexicocity pic.twitter.com/ajrUxo5Ebe — WWE Fans En Español (@FansWWE_Club) December 1, 2019