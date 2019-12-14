Earlier this week, NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven said she had recently suffered a bout of Bell's Plasy, which is a condition commonly known for weakening facial muscles, sometimes appearing on only one side.

"Who's got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell's Palsy?" Niven wrote on Twitter.

AEW Announcer Jim Ross has had it three times himself and sent some words of encouragement to Piven.

"You look great, young lady! Bell's palsy is just another bump in the road for you. I've had it three times and our only option is to fight through it. Stay positive. You have a bright future."

At NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on January 12, Niven is scheduled to go against NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm in a triple threat title match.