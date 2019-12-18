WWE superstar Jimmy Uso, a.k.a. Jonathan Fatu, appeared in court this morning for trial at Escambia County, FL, according to WEAR-TV. Uso was arrested for a DUI back in July.

An arrest report stated that an off duty officer told deputies that a vehicle was traveling at 100 miles per hour and drifting in and out of lanes. Uso had a drunken altercation with the police officer that was detailed in the duty officer's report.

WWE had issued the following statement to the media in response to the arrest:

"Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions."

This was Uso's second arrest in five months involving alcohol after a February arrest where Uso was charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct in that incident.

