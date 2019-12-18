WWE RAW Superstar Jimmy Uso has been found not guilty for the misdemeanor DUI charge he was arrested on back in late July. The Unlawful Speeding charge that he was charged with will remain on his record.

As noted earlier, Uso was scheduled to appear in an Escambia County, Florida court room this morning for a jury trial on the charges. Jury selection began back on Monday, December 9 and just finalized on Monday of this week. Uso was in front of judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz.

WEARTV in Florida reports that the jury deliberated for a little more than one hour before finding Uso not guilty on the DUI charge.

It was noted that Uso did not take a field sobriety test when he was arrested. He never refused but he did ask that his lawyer be present. Deputy Jeremy Meeks testified in court today and said he believes Uso was impaired while driving.

"Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door. He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane," said Meeks on the stand.

Court records indicate that Uso has now received the $1,000 bond back that he paid back in July.

For those who missed it, you can see our article on TMZ's arrest footage and full details on the original incident by clicking here.

The Usos have been away from WWE TV since the arrest happened. They were rumored to return to TV a few months back, but it never happened. Stay tuned for updates as their returns should be coming soon.

Below is local news video on today's trial: