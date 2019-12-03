Ryan Satin reported on this week's WWE Backstage that John Morrison, 39, is headed back to WWE. It's currently unclear which brand he'll be assigned to. Terms of the contract weren't disclosed either, but WWE.com is saying it's a multi-year deal.

It was reported back in September that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was returning to WWE after leaving in 2011.

Morrison had since worked for Impact Wrestling (fka Johnny Impact), Lucha Underground (fka Johnny Mundo), and other promotions.

On Twitter, Morrison commented, "Confirmed. I have signed with @WWE - I've never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can't wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business!"



