- The WWE Performance Center posted this video with a behind-the-scenes look at Xia Li's WWE NXT journey, including her match against Sonya Deville at the recent WWE live event in China. Li lost to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a non-title match on the December 4 NXT TV episode, but she has recent TV wins over Vanessa Borne and Aliyah.

- WWE stock was down 2.36% today, closing at $61.26 per share. Today's high was $62.96 and the low was $61.09.

- John Morrison was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today to train in the ring. As seen below, Morrison posted a quick clip to Instagram and wrote, "There's another place in Orlando that claims to be the happiest place on earth- But they don't have 6 sweet @wwe rings like the @wwepc"

We noted earlier this week at this link how Morrison appeared on WWE's The Bump and took shots at several WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins. Morrison recently inked a new multi-year deal with WWE and will be returning to TV soon.