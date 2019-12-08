Jon Moxley returned at today's NJPW World Tag League finals looking for his IWGP US Championship. Moxley was stripped of the title in October after weather issues forced him off the NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling card against Juice Robinson. Lance Archer stepped in and won the title, now Moxley wants it back in a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January.

As seen in the video below, Moxley made his way through the crowd and ended up dropping both Archer and Minoru Suzuki with paradigm shift. He then went to the floor and grabbed a microphone.

"I will take my belt back. Tokyo Dome! Wrestle Kingdom. Texas Deathmatch," Moxley said.

The two then brawled around the ring and out towards the backstage area. NJPW's biggest event of the year will be two days at the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and January 5.