As noted, it was believed that WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane suffered a concussion during last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view main event, which saw Sane and Asuka retain their titles over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a Women's TLC match. You can see a few brutal shots from the match by clicking here.

In an update, Sane took to Twitter this afternoon to tweet a thumbs up, indicating that she is alright. Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Sane has been telling people she's OK.

There's no official word yet on if Sane suffered an injury at TLC, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Sane received praise from Flair, Lynch and Asuka on Twitter after the match. You can see Sane's thumbs up below, along with the props from the other match participants:

???? — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) December 16, 2019

.@KairiSaneWWE you are a bad ass woman. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 16, 2019