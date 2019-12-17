- Above is new video of Cathy Kelley joining The Undisputed Era (WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) for a holiday gift exchange.

- Speaking of Strong, he has been announced for Thursday's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves. Kane and Lacey Evans will also be interviewed. Below is the announcement for this week:

Lacey Evans, Roderick Strong and Kane to guest-star on this week's After the Bell This week's After the Bell features a return, a debut and a dignitary all in one, as Corey Graves hosts NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, Lacey Evans and Kane. With Strong making history as ATB's first-ever two-time guest, not to mention weekly history as a member of The Undisputed ERA, what will Graves touch on as the NXT North American Champion heads into what's sure to be a big 2020? Likewise, will Lacey shed some light on her time in the Marines? And how does being the Mayor of Knox County, Tenn., compare to the dark days of The Devil's Favorite Demon? Find out all this and more on an all-new After the Bell, dropping this Thursday wherever you get your podcasts.

- As noted earlier at this link, Lana responded after Kayla Braxton tweeted how she's not a fan of the current Lana - Bobby Lashley relationship storyline on Monday night. Braxton revealed this evening that Lana will be joining her for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning, noting that things could get awkward.

Braxton wrote, "Welp - tomorrow could be awkward- @LanaWWE will be joining me on @WWETheBump to talk about what's been going on between she and @fightbobby over the last few months. Don't miss it."

Lana has not responded to the latest tweet from Braxton as of this writing. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will also be on The Bump tomorrow morning.

You can see Braxton's tweet below: