As noted, Kazuchika Okada recently did an interview for Wrestle Kingdom 14. During the interview, the IWGP Heavyweight champion spoke about his opponent Kota Ibushi and how he felt about the double title match the next day.

When talking about his Wrestle Kingdom 14 opponent, Okada said he always looks like he's going to explode.

"He's got quite the arsenal, including highflying moves and great throws," Okada admitted. "He can do quite a bit. If he couldn't, he wouldn't have won G-1 in the first place. But there's also that crazy, insane side. It's like he's always looking to explode. I've never experienced that side of Kota Ibushi before. I want to see that side of him, and then I want to beat that.

If Okada retains the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, he will have to defend the title the next day on January 5th. His opponent would either be Jay White or Tetsuya Naito and the IWGP Intercontinental championship will be on the line too.

"I was the one to suggest a fan vote," he said. In the end, it turned out that most wanted a double title match. So we should give the fans what they want. Since it's been decided, what more can I say? I know that there are those wanted only an IWGP title match instead of a double title match. But maybe, I would like the idea of being a double champion if I had both titles. In fact, I already know how I feel, but I won't let that be known now. I will focus on January 4th before anything else."

The whole interview can be watched above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit New Japan Pro-Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.