Alberto Del Rio and Tito Ortiz will square off in an MMA fight for Combate Americas on Saturday. Ken Shamrock has experience as both a wrestler and an MMA fighter and he discussed that upcoming match in an interview with Wrestling Inc.

"Alberto has credentials inside the cage and the ring with submissions and knockouts. But we're talking about Tito Ortiz, a guy who at one time in his weight division, they couldn't find anybody to fight him because he was destroying everybody," said Shamrock. "Pound for pound the best fighter in the world at one time and a Hall of Famer. I don't see him slowing down and unfortunately, Alberto has not seen the same competition Tito Ortiz has.

"Tito has fought the best fighters in the world and destroyed them all while Alberto has done average. To get in the ring is something, so I respect what he's done. But at no way is he at the level of Tito Ortiz. It's not gonna happen."

Shamrock and Ortiz engaged in an epic UFC feud and fought three times over four years. Shamrock was asked about their rivalry and why UFC brought him in to challenge Ortiz.

"Tito was just dominating the division and beating everybody. Unfortunately, nobody was really watching at the time with 30,000 buys," stated Shamrock. "So, they came and got me because there was no one else who could fight Tito. I went in there to help build the PPV market up and we killed it.

"In all three fights, he destroyed me… Tito's credentials – he's earned them. It's gonna be a rough night for anybody that steps in against Tito."

You may wonder if there is still bad blood between Ortiz and Shamrock after their bloody battles, but Shamrock insists that once the fights are over, it's on the competitors to bury the hatchet.

"In the world of MMA, it's for fighters. Fighters go in and do what they do. But I believe once it's said and done, fans deserve to see the guys shake hands and put the beefs behind. We settled it in the ring. Whatever our disagreements were, we punch each other in the head and lock in these submission holds. The bell rings and one guy gets his hand raised and the other guy loses. You put the beef away. You settle it. It's over," stated Shamrock.

Shamrock has begun his own MMA promotion so he clearly still loves the sport. He was asked if he would consider coming out of retirement and fighting Alberto or Ortiz again.

"At this time I'm promoting Valor Bare Knuckle. I'm happy there and I look forward to creating challenges and opportunities for other fighters to challenge their dreams. I love being able to entertain in the ring with Impact," said Shamrock.

"So, right now I'm happy where I'm at. I never say never, but at this point in time I'm really happy where I'm at."