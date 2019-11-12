Ken Shamrock is 55 years old but still thinks he has lots to give to the wrestling business. He is currently signed with Impact Wrestling and Shamrock talked about how he's feeling physically and mentally when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I feel good, man. I took a year off a year back or so and let my body heal up which I hadn't done in 20 years," revealed Shamrock. "I came back into wrestling feeling really good. I did some stuff in Australia and now I'm here in Impact. I feel like a million bucks so I'm ready to roll."

Shamrock is in better shape than most guys half his age and he revealed his secret to staying so fit at 55.

"It's commitment. It's being able to manage your time, getting rest, eating properly and staying in the gym. The biggest thing I learned is letting my body rest and giving myself plenty of time to recover at my age. Not working out every single day but maybe every two or three days and then letting my body rest. That has been the biggest change in the success I've had in being able to manage the time that I have and the time to recover," stated Shamrock.

Shamrock hadn't wrestled in about five years before returning to the ring in late 2018. He discussed how that then led to him returning to Impact.

"I made an announcement I was coming back and putting the wrestling world on notice. I got some chatter from Impact and was doing some small talk with Brian Cage and then Moose jumped in and started saying some stuff. The next thing I know I'm in the ring wrestling him," said Shamrock. "So, I had a great match with him and felt good. So, I'm really looking forward to the future. I have a goal that I set for myself and it's gonna be a long journey with some ups and downs. But when it's all said and done, I'm gonna achieve my goal."

Shamrock faced Moose at Bound for Glory, and even though he came up short, he talked about the message he wanted to send the entire wrestling world.

"I wanted people to realize that this is not a normal wrestler who is coming back just to feel good. I wanted people to know that it's not just talk. You hear it so much with people coming back and they're not at a place they were at when they were young. Then people get let down because they wanna see this person they were used to seeing and they don't get to see that," said Shamrock.

"I want people to know that when I say that I feel good and that I'm ready to rock and roll then that's exactly what they're gonna get."

Shamrock's deal with Impact is expected to be a short-term one but he was asked about the possibility of sticking around for a few years.

"We'll see what happens. I have some goals set for myself and hopefully I'll get the opportunity to achieve them and we'll see what happens from there," stated Shamrock.

Ken's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Ken discusses how he's physically holding up, what brought him back to Impact Wrestling, the statement he wanted to make at Bound For Glory, being convinced to work with Joey Ryan, the pro wrestling business evolving, his upcoming Impact World Championship match against Sami Callihan, Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio and more.

