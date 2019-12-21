WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash announced on Twitter that he won't be able to make it to Chris Jericho's cruise event because of a new film role.

Nash tweeted, "Would like to express my apologies for having to cancel my attendance on the @IAmJericho cruise. I've been cast in a film and my shooting schedule is in conflict with the event. I'll be on the next one. Party hard enough and I'm sure you'll forget who was and wasn't on the ship."

The event is called Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux and is from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24.

Below you can read his tweet: