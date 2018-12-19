Chris Jericho Reveals His Big Announcement

At the end of last October, Chris Jericho's cruise set sail out of Miami and featured a number of musicians, comedians, and ROH / Impact / NJPW wrestlers over the multi-day event.

The sold-out cruise included a ring on the top deck where the ROH Sea of Honor tournament took place, along with Alpha Club (Young Bucks and Jericho) vs. Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll), which was later streamed on FITE.

With the success of his first venture, Jericho announced earlier today the second cruise is a go. In the video below, he said more details will be announced in January, but for fans who missed out the first time, they will get another shot to cruise with Jericho. Here is his full announcement.

"I want to thank all of you who were a part of Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea," Jericho began. "We made history, we sold it out for the inaugural voyage, for the first time ever, wrestling in the middle of the ocean. We had live comedy, live rock 'n roll, podcasts, all of you said it was the best vacation of your life. Well, I got some news for ya. Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea" part two, second wave, is happening! Yes, we did it! We're gonna make it happen, all the details: who, what, where, when and how, coming up in January. In the meantime, sign up now at chrisjerichocruise.com for the mailing list, get all the information. It's happening! I can't believe, I'm so excited."